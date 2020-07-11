Naya RiveraKanye WestMeghan MarkleVideosPhotos

Khloe Kardashian Opens Up to Andy Cohen About Co-Parenting With "Great Dad" Tristan Thompson

As it turns out Andy Cohen doesn't have to be in the Clubhouse to get a scoop!

The Watch What Happens Live host makes an appearance in this Keeping Up With the Kardashians bonus clip, and once him and Khloe Kardashian start chatting, he almost immediately brings up a subject that others might be hesitant to mention to her: Tristan Thompson.

More specifically, Andy asks how co-parenting is going for Khloe and her ex.

"You know what, Tristan and I are in a really good space," the Good American founder says.

Andy responds by noting that "if anyone could get in a good space with him," it'd be Khloe.

"It's like, I have to be an adult. Why make it difficult for myself for the rest of my life?" the 36-year-old mom explains. "I have to deal with him. And he's her dad and he's a great dad to her."

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Spend the 4th of July Together

Khloe continues, "So I'm not gonna drag my feet, I'll make it as good as I can. Because that would just be harder on me."

Andy presents Khloe with another question, but this time, it's about her and Tristan's daughter, True Thompson.

"Is True on your show?" he asks, explaining that he's questioning how much to feature his own childBenjamin Allen Cohen, on TV. "'Cause my mom is getting on me. She's saying I'm posting too much of Ben. She's like, 'You can't do this, he didn't choose this.'"

"And I'm like, but he's so cute, I can't handle it!" Andy adds. 

Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson's Cutest Photos

Khloe admits she faced the same struggle, but that now, she's a full-blown "Calabasas mom."

"I'm, like, the biggest loser," she tells Andy. "I bake homemade bread now!"

He counters by telling her she's the "coolest," Kardashian, and then points out that he managed to grill her about her personal life right after they started talking: "Don't you love that I run into you for one second and I go right in on you?"

"I love it," Khloe says, laughing. "Just ask me when my last gynecology appointment was at this point."

