Britney Spears Responds to Fan Reaction to Her Instagram Posts: "This Is Me Being Happy"

Britney Spears is reacting to some "Toxic" comments on her Instagram.

As followers of the pop princess would know, her Instagram serves as her creative outlet, with the star posting videos of impromptu photo shoots and dance routines on the reg.

But, it seems that the mother-of-two has gotten some criticism from people who aren't entirely supportive of her choice of content. On Friday, Spears wrote on her Instagram that she understands "how some might not like my posts or even understand them, but this is Me being happy."

She continues, "This is Me being authentic and as real as it gets !!!!! I want to inspire people to do the same and just be themselves without pleasing others... That's the key to happiness."

The 38-year-old went about posting more photos, including a shot taken outside that the singer seemed particularly pleased with.