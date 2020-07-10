Psych 2 Stars Talk Bringing Lassie Home and Growing Up at Least a Little Bit

Peacock

Along with paying tribute to Detective Lassiter, Psych 2 features an unexpected amount of growing up—or attempts at growing up—that the cast say will hopefully allow the movies to keep coming.

"It says so much about the writers that over time we can still stay Psych...We're all still growing together very much, our characters are still growing together, and I think we play that," Lawson says. "I think there's a lot of life stuff happening, especially in this movie with Tim, and not shying away from the emotion of that, but still also all of us being, you know, Shawn, Gus, Juliet. We have a long way to go still, which is why we hope we have more movies. But I love that we're following that and playing into that while still staying true to our characters."

"I don't know if this would able to go on for this long if there wasn't some evolving happening," adds Hill. "If we still were doing the same thing from the first eight episodes of Psych, I don't know if we'd have gone through eight seasons, and I definitely don't think we'd have gone through two Psych movies. I think that's part of the joy, seeing where these people grow too, while our audience grows and expands.