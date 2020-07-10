Singer Lady A Reacts to Lawsuit: I Am Not "Going to Be Erased" By Lady Antebellum

Anita White is not going to let her 20 year music career as Lady A be "erased" by the band formerly known as Lady Antebellum.

This week, the country music trio stated they are suing the blues singer after they claim she and her team "demanded a $10 million payment" stemming from a name discrepancy.

At the time, White did not address the lawsuit, but in a new interview with Vulture, the musician says she waited to speak out in the hopes the group would acknowledge how their name change could be potentially detrimental to her career. "I was quiet for two weeks because I was trying to believe that it was going to be okay and that they would realize that it would be easier to just change their name, or pay me for my name," White says. "Five million dollars is nothing, and I'm actually worth more than that, regardless of what they think."