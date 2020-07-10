Liz Lemon Hasn't Changed a Bit in Hilarious 30 Rock Reunion Special Teaser

Related : 8 Things to Know About NBCUniversal's Peacock

Grab your Cheesy Blasters and night cheese, because the first promo for NBC's 30 Rock reunion special is here!

The hilarious teaser will have you Lizzing as Liz Lemon is back to her same 'ole antics but in the time of coronavirus.

The video shows Tina Fey as Liz confronting a man not wearing a mask on the streets on NYC amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "No mask, hot shot?" Fey asks. "I already had corona. I was on my way to donate plasma," the man responds.

"Boom! Another successful interaction with a man!" Liz says.