Liz Lemon Hasn't Changed a Bit in Hilarious 30 Rock Reunion Special Teaser

Grab your Cheesy Blasters and night cheese, because the first promo for NBC's 30 Rock reunion special is here!
The hilarious teaser will have you Lizzing as Liz Lemon is back to her same 'ole antics but in the time of coronavirus.
The video shows Tina Fey as Liz confronting a man not wearing a mask on the streets on NYC amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "No mask, hot shot?" Fey asks. "I already had corona. I was on my way to donate plasma," the man responds.
"Boom! Another successful interaction with a man!" Liz says.
Along with Fey, the clip shows co-stars Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski and Jack McBrayer all returning for the one-night event, airing on NBC this Thursday, July 16 at 8 p.m. and on Peacock the next day.
"How did you slap me?" Liz asks Jack Donaghy (Baldwin) during a phone call. "I have the iPhone 40," he responds.
LOL!
Watch the hilarious 30 Rock reunion promo above!
Fey and NBC announced the one-hour, commercial free special last month. The reunion was shot remotely due to the current pandemic. "We're all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again for NBC," executive producers Fey and Robert Carlock said. "To quote Kenneth the Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone."
