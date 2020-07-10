Shop The Best Men's Deals at Lulelemon's Warehouse Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
In case you hadn't heard, Lululemon is having a massive warehouse sale, and the deals are just too good to miss.
Case in point: all these fab menswear deals. They've got tops and long-sleeve tees made of breathable technical fabric, shorts that were made to move with you wherever you go and whatever you do, and joggers with ABC technology (look it up). But the catch is, this sale is only on until Monday... so you have to act fast if you see something you love.
We've picked out some of our fave men's sales picks to help get you started. Shop them below, and enjoy the great deals!
Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Polo 2.0
This training polo is chic enough for after-dinner drinks, but it's also built for sweaty workouts. Dubbed "the ultimate technical training polo," it's designed for running and training, made of fabric that's breathable and features anti-stink technology, and features engineered ventilation zones.
Lululemon Metal Vent Tech 1/2 Zip 2.0
Available in four fab colors, this half-zip top is breathable and features anti-stink technology. Better yet, it's seamless (so no chafing!) and features ventilation zones to keep you cool, but also doesn't bag or stretch out through wear after wear. As if that's not enough, 100% of the polyester featured in the fabric blend comes from recycled materials.
Lululemon Bowline Short
You could wear these shorts pretty much anywhere, from the greens to the beach and back again. They were made to move with you, with a breathable cotton/lycra blend and two-way stretch. It also has secure zippered pockets, and features a waistband drawcord you can wear in or out.
Lululemon Fleece Back Soft Shell
Grab this fleece hoodie in one of two colors for when the temps drop and you want to go for a run. It's water repellant and wind proof, so perfect for those brisk fall and winter mornings when you want to break a sweat outdoors. But it's also thin enough to wear under a jacket for when you need an extra layer of warmth.
Lululemon ABC Jogger
These canvas joggers are cheekily named for their Anti-Ball Crushing technology, so know that the boys will be safe no matter what activity you're engaging in while wearing these pants. They're sweat-wicking with two-way stretch fabric, treated with No-Stink Zinc to keep you smelling fresh, and they're quick drying. Score.
Don't forget: you can always find great deals in Today's Best Sales. And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!