Naya RiveraKanye WestMeghan MarkleVideosPhotos

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's 16-Year-Old Son Deacon Drops First Single "Long Run"

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's son Deacon dropped his first single "Long Run." "It's the perfect summer bop with a sick beat and dope drops (is that what the kids say?!)," the actress wrote.
By Elyse Dupre Jul 10, 2020 3:01 PMTags
Reese WitherspoonRyan PhillippeCeleb KidsCelebrities
Reese Witherspoon, Deacon Reese Phillippe Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Congratulations are in order for Deacon Phillippe! The 16-year-old son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe dropped his first single, "Long Run," on Friday. The artist is credited as a composer on the track and Nina Nesbitt provides the vocals.

Needless to say, the proud parents, who finalized their divorce in 2008, were excited to spread the word and celebrate their son's major achievement.

"New Song of the Summer! #LongRun." The 45-year-old actress wrote in part of an Instagram post. "So proud of my son @deaconphillippe... his first single with the incredibly talented @ninanesbitt is out now! It's the perfect summer bop with a sick beat and dope drops (is that what the kids say?!). Check it out!" 

"#LongRun OUT NOW on all platforms!" the 45-year-old actor also wrote on the social network. "Stream it nonstop for me. So proud of you @deaconphillippe & what a voice @ninanesbitt CONGRATS YOU TWO!"

photos
Photographic Evidence Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Are Actually Twins

Of course, this should come as no surprise to fans.

Trending Stories

1

Don't Miss These Deals From Lululemon's Warehouse Sale

2
Update!

Cassie Randolph Claims Colton Underwood IsTrying to "Monetize" Breakup

3

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher Celebrate Anniversary With "Awkward" Pic

"I melt around my kids," Witherspoon, who also shares daughter Ava Phillippe with her ex and son Tennessee James Toth with husband Jim Toth, told InStyle in 2019. "I'm much more squishy, soft, and lovey with a caramel center. I also encourage their deepest dreams and want them to be more expansive in their idea of what they want to become or explore. As a teenager, you only know what you know in the world. You don't know what it's like to work in a foreign country or to be in medicine or science. I have friends in a lot of different fields, so I try to surround my kids with people who have incredible experiences in other industries. We can get really isolated here in Hollywood."

Trending Stories

1

Don't Miss These Deals From Lululemon's Warehouse Sale

2
Update!

Cassie Randolph Claims Colton Underwood IsTrying to "Monetize" Breakup

3

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher Celebrate Anniversary With "Awkward" Pic

4
Exclusive

Is Bachelor's Caila Quinn Ready to Say Yes to the Dress?

5

James Charles Speaks Out Amid Tati Westbrook and Shane Dawson Drama

Latest News

Exclusive

M2M LA Teaser: Shanique Gets Some Harsh Advice From Josh Altman

Exclusive

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Talks Future of NASCAR & Show Lost Speedways

Exclusive

Why Charlize Theron Has No Interest in Dating Right Now

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's Son Deacon Drops First Single

Exclusive

Is Bachelor's Caila Quinn Ready to Say Yes to the Dress?

Stars You Forgot Were On The King of Queens

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher Celebrate Anniversary With "Awkward" Pic