Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Celebrate Anniversary With "Awkward" Throwback Photos

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary.
That's right, the Grammy winner and the former professional hockey player tied the knot 10 years ago today on July 10, 2010. To celebrate the special day, the superstar singer took to social media to share throwback photos of the couple, long before they said "I do."
Underwood wrote alongside the sweet photos, "Hey you two crazy kids. Believe it or not, some day you both will become (slightly) less awkward, you'll grow up to have pretty cool jobs, you'll meet backstage at some girl's concert, fall in love, get married, have two amazing boys, and live happily ever after!"
The "Cry Pretty" singer also shared a more recent photo of the couple in her anniversary post.
"These past 10 years have been pretty incredible with you, @mfisher1212!" Underwood said in a message to her husband. "Here's to many many more...without the bowl cuts! I love you and I thank the good Lord that He brought those two kids together! HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!!!!!!!!!!"
Underwood and Fisher, who are parents to sons Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 1, recently opened up about their relationship on I Am Second's digital series, Mike and Carrie: God & Country.
During the conversation, Underwood explained why she "never" thought she'd end up with a guy like Fisher.
"Well he grew up hunting and being outdoors, and it's a big part of his life. I grew up on a cattle farm, and I went the other way," Underwood shared. "I don't eat meat and do my best to not buy leather things. I love animals, I love life so much that I always swore I would never marry a hunter... not in a million years."
"We just differ drastically. We learn from each other and we have [discussions] about things we disagree on but at the end of the day, we love each other very much," Underwood went on to say.
Fisher also added, "That's where our faith comes in, too. It's kind of that center ground, where that's the most important thing in anything. I know your heart, and I know my heart."
In honor of the couple's anniversary, let's take a look at their cutest photos together over the years!