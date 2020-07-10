Watch Kate Middleton Surprise Young Tennis Fans With a Virtual Visit From Andy Murray

Related : How Kate Middleton's Keeping Calm After Harry & Meghan's Exit

Kate Middleton totally aced this surprise.

The Duchess of Cambridge hosted a video chat with students from Bond Primary School in Mitcham and brought on an unexpected guest—tennis pro Andy Murray. The 38-year-old royal and the 33-year-old athlete spoke to the young sports fans about a number of topics, including Murray's career and exercise amid lockdown. He even shared a few tennis tips.

"I mean, the most important thing is to have fun," Murray said. "If you're enjoying doing it, you get more out of them, your lessons and your practicing. Listen to your coach is very important."

He also told the young tennis players that while they should "try really hard" in their matches, "winning and losing isn't the most important thing." He then stressed the importance of enjoying the sport and staying active.

"If you do go on to choose it as your career or do sports as your career, obviously the winning and losing changes a bit," Murray continued. "But while you're young, it's really important just to be out there and, yeah, enjoying it and listening and having a good coach like [AELTC Head Coach] Dan [Bloxham]."