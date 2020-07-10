Katy Perry Says She and Taylor Swift "Fight Like Cousins"

You need to calm down after hearing this fan theory about Taylor Swift and Katy Perry.

During Friday's episode of Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp, Sian Welby brought up a rumor that the singers are ninth cousins.

"Well, we fight like cousins," the "Firework" star replied.

While Perry made it clear the theory is only "fan fic," Roman Kemp pointed out that "someone has literally written, like, a full thing" on MyHeritage.com.

"Wow, I'm going to have to ask her if this is true or if we should, like, get blood tests together or something," Perry said.

It's no secret Perry and Swift have some history. The artists had a famous feud for years, which reportedly started over backup dancers. However, Perry and Swift eventually made amends. Perry sent Swift a literal olive branch at the start of the Reputation Tour. They then ran into each other at a few parties and talked things out. They also put any rift rumors to rest by hugging it out in Swift's music video for "You Need to Calm Down."