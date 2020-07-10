Jessica Simpson's Winning History of Making the Most Out of Every Opportunity

Jessica Simpson has spent half of her life being inordinately famous, for one thing or another.

Many a time, as it tends to work it, the headlines were for something that had nothing to do with what she was achieving on the creative side of life, and those achievements have been considerable.

Even when her name became synonymous with the best possible outcome when it comes to a celebrity brand, the fact that women of all ages have at least one pair of Jessica Simpson shoes in their closet tended to take a back seat to an ex spilling salacious details, or how much she weighed or why she seemed out of sorts in an interview.

But Simpson herself was never deterred by the noise, or at least not to a point where she strayed irreversibly off course.