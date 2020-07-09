Naya Rivera Seemed ''Really Happy'' and ''Excited'' for Her Future Prior to Boating Accident

Naya Rivera was preparing for a bright future with her son by her side prior to her tragic disappearance, multiple sources tell E! News.

Authorities are still searching for the 33-year-old Glee actress, who was presumed dead on Thursday, July 9 in what's being described by law enforcement as a drowning accident. One day prior, Rivera and her child, 4-year-old Josey Dorsey, rented a pontoon boat at Lake Piru, a reservoir located approximately 50 miles north of Los Angeles. When the boat was not returned, an employee of the rental facility searched the lake and found the boat with her son on it. The toddler told investigators that he and his mother had been swimming in the lake, and Rivera did not get back on the boat when he did.

Leading up to the accident, one source close to Naya says she was "in a really good place."

"Probably the best I've ever seen her," the source shares with us. "She finally had a great co-parenting system worked out, and she seemed genuinely really happy. She was excited for new beginnings this year."