Angela Isn't Too Pleased With Her "Hard as an Erection" Bed on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Angela is back in Nigeria, again, and this time she plans to leave a married woman on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airing Sunday, July 12 on TLC.

In the exclusive sneak peek above, Michael shows Angela the new digs he's secured them in Nigeria.

"I am so nervous that Michael picked this apartment out," she says. "He's always lived with his mom and, you know, he's going to try to do the best he can, but, oh my god."

At first, Angela is impressed by the security around the place. The living room also meets her standards. This may be the first time this season that an American who is going overseas for love is satisfied with the living conditions. She calls the bedroom cute…until she sits on the bed.