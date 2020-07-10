Naya RiveraKanye WestMeghan MarkleVideosPhotos
Exclusive

Angela Isn't Too Pleased With Her "Hard as an Erection" Bed on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Exclusive: 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Angela finally sees the apartment Michael got for them in Nigeria, and she's got some issues.
By Chris Harnick Jul 10, 2020 2:00 PMTags
TVReality TVEntertainment90 Day Fiancé
Related: "90 Day Fiance" Exclusive: Angela Sees New Nigerian Home

Angela is back in Nigeria, again, and this time she plans to leave a married woman on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airing Sunday, July 12 on TLC.

In the exclusive sneak peek above, Michael shows Angela the new digs he's secured them in Nigeria.

"I am so nervous that Michael picked this apartment out," she says. "He's always lived with his mom and, you know, he's going to try to do the best he can, but, oh my god."

At first, Angela is impressed by the security around the place. The living room also meets her standards. This may be the first time this season that an American who is going overseas for love is satisfied with the living conditions. She calls the bedroom cute…until she sits on the bed.

photos
90 Day Fiancé Couples: Who's Still Together?

"Oh hell no," she laughs. "I will never get out of this bed."

She cites her back problems as a reason for needing a soft bed. "If you want me to stay here, get me a soft bed," Angela tells him.

Trending Stories

1

Heather Morris Is 'Holding On to Hope' as Naya Rivera Search Continues

2
Update!

Cassie Randolph Claims Colton Underwood IsTrying to "Monetize" Breakup

3

Don't Miss These Deals From Lululemon's Warehouse Sale

"I'm not sleeping in that bed," Angela says in a confessional. "It's as hard as an erection. [Laughs.] You gotta correct some things, and if he wants some sex, he better do it quick."

Even the kitchen meets her standards…until she spots something that truly shocks her.

Click play on the video above for more. Get caught up on the drama below.

TLC
Paul and Karine

Paul finally got Karine a green card and they made the move from Brazil to the United States. Karine is willing to take the leap and leave home, but worries that Paul might not be able to find a good job and help provide for their baby Pierre.

TLC
Kalani and Asuelu

With two kids under two, life is crazy for this couple. As they struggle to get on the same page, Kalani's family worries that Asuelu isn't doing the best job of supporting her and their children. Aseulu's home-sickness leads Kalani and Asuelu to make plans to reconnect with some of Asuelu's family members, but things take a turn as more family issues bubble up.

TLC
Tania and Syngin

Fresh off their wedding, it's time for life changes. A move to a new state is put off after Tania is in a car accident, but they get out of her mom's shed and into a place of their own. Moving out means paying rent, and Tania's injury prevents her from working, so the pressure is all on Syngin to find a job.Back in South Africa, Syngin's brother is sick, so he returns home for a visit, and a reluctant Tania tags along. Disagreement after disagreement has Syngin questioning whether he should stay home.

TLC
Elizabeth and Andrei

After the birth of baby Eleanor, Elizabeth returns to work and Andrei adjusts to life as a stay-at-home dad. Andrei decides it's time to return home to Moldova for a visit for a second wedding for his family to attend and Elizabeth's family is invited along. The family is taken by surprise, especially when they find out that Andrei expects Elizabeth's father to pay for the trip. Tensions rise, naturally, and Elizabeth's family uncovers a secret from Andrei's past that makes her reluctant to follow through with the ceremony.

TLC
Colt

Divorced from Larissa, Colt is back in the dating world and he's fallen for another Brazilian woman named Jess. He's been traveling to Chicago to spend more time with Jess and she invites him to Brazil to get to know her family. But Colt has been keeping the relationship a secret from mom Debbie and is worried how she'll take the news.

TLC
Larissa

Now divorced from Colt and split from Eric, Larissa is single and ready to enjoy life in America, including more cosmetic surgeries. But single life doesn't always agree with her...

TLC
Angela and Michael

They've been on Before the 90 Days and then 90 Day proper and here they are on Happily Ever After? now. Michael's K-1 visa was denied, so now Angela has to decide if she can abandon her dream of an American wedding and get hitched in Nigeria to try and get him to the States. Michael's family worries Angela isn't a suitable wife and Angela learns news about her fertility.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.

Trending Stories

1

Heather Morris Is 'Holding On to Hope' as Naya Rivera Search Continues

2
Update!

Cassie Randolph Claims Colton Underwood IsTrying to "Monetize" Breakup

3

Don't Miss These Deals From Lululemon's Warehouse Sale

4

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher Celebrate Anniversary With "Awkward" Pic

5

Rachel Lindsay Says She Was "So Against" Dating Outside of Her Race

Latest News

Exclusive

M2M LA Teaser: Shanique Gets Some Harsh Advice From Josh Altman

Exclusive

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Talks Future of NASCAR & Show Lost Speedways

Exclusive

Why Charlize Theron Has No Interest in Dating Right Now

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's Son Deacon Drops First Single

Exclusive

Is Bachelor's Caila Quinn Ready to Say Yes to the Dress?

Stars You Forgot Were On The King of Queens

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher Celebrate Anniversary With "Awkward" Pic