Cassie Randolph Accuses Colton Underwood of Attempting to "Monetize" Their Breakup

UPDATE: Mere hours after Colton Underwood reflected on his breakup, his ex Cassie Randolph took to her Instagram Story to address his comments for "public record."

"I would like to state that I do not wish to create an online petty war. Colton, as you know we made an agreement to not publicly discuss our break up. I have honored this, as have you thus far," she wrote, before explaining that she only participated in an interview with Chris Harrison this Monday out of recognition of the "platform" the show gave her and because she didn't "see any harm" in doing so. "I don't want to make enemies with, or turn my back on the franchise."

She continued, "Colton, your last Instagram post saddened me, but also left me frustrated. It seems you are subtly engaging in a tactic that peppers in aggressive comments such as 'that obviously changed this week' in order to make me look like the bad one."