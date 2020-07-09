Best Back to School Sales 2020

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Whether your kiddos are headed back to school this fall or are continuing to study from home, they will need some sparkly new supplies to get those A-pluses in class.
Below, the best back to school sales on supplies, clothing, backpacks and more that you won't want to miss. Shop the essentials from Staples to Zulily in anticipation of the unprecedented school year ahead.
Zulily has a sale on Nautica clothing for boys and girls, up to 65% off on girls clothing, up to 55% off on French Toast and U.S. Polo Assn., up to 55% off on Beats by Dre and many, many more deals to check out.
Crayola's essential school supply kits are on sale. There's a variety for elementary school students, middle school and high school students, and college students available.
Claire's has a 30% off sale on backpacks, stationary, locker essentials and more.
Office Depot is wowing with up to 60% off school supplies.
Kohl's is offering 25% off Adidas, Nike and Under Armour for kids in honor of back to school.
Staples has all kinds of school supplies on sale here.
Walmart is offering some A+ school savings on backpacks, clothing and more.
