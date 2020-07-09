Chris Harrison Confuses Holey Moley For a Weird Episode of The Bachelor in Sneak Peek

What kind of weirdo journey to find love is this?
Chris Harrison guests on tonight's episode of the mini golf game show Holey Moley, and based on this sneak peek exclusive to E! News, he seems to be a little lost. Or maybe everybody's lost, because it looks like a whole bunch of wannabe Bachelor contestants are golfing in evening wear.
"This is one of the weirdest network cross-promotions we have ever done," he says. And he's correct.
In what Harrison describes as a "special episode" of Holey Moley, eight single mini-golfers "see if they can hit it off while they tee off," though things do not get quite as dramatic as he hopes. It's not just one person going home, it's everybody, because everybody gets to go home after they're done mini-golfing. No fantasy suites this time around.
But the Bachelor comparisons go further than you might think, based on ABC's description of the episode.
"Chris Harrison swings by the Holey Moley course for a special love-themed episode where contestants compete for a romantic date in the final round on Double Dutch Courage. Eight single mini-golfers see if they can hit it off while they tee it off, hoping to fall in love before they fall into the icy water. Tricky ball placements on Hole Number Two lead to trick shot attempts, while a contestant's near-perfect putt is derailed on Uranus; and the "Holey Moley" lifeguard becomes one competitor's knight in shining armor as he saves her from the soapy Putter Ducky water. Elsewhere, Chris Harrison teaches Jeannie Mai how to pick the perfect rose, all before the most dramatic final putt."
Do you think everyone's there for the right reasons? Or should we be on the lookout for opportunistic musicians? We'll have to find out tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC.