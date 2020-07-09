NBA Star Gordon Hayward's Pregnant Wife Pens Heartfelt Note as He Leaves for "Bubble"

Gordon Hayward's wife Robyn is saying a bittersweet goodbye to her husband as he enters what the NBA describes as the "bubble" for the next few months.

The Celtics player left his wife and their three daughters to begin his stay at the Walt Disney World Resort on Monday, but Robyn said she and their little girls are only now "almost done crying."

"We knew NBA means lots of travel, but not for months at a time," she wrote on Instagram. "We're so grateful for the time we've had together but in a way that makes it harder especially for the girls. They've got to do so many things together throughout this time which has been so neat to watch." Robyn joked that when Gordon was home he would let their kids "break [the] rules" and would stay with them "every night" as they went to bed, but with his departure "lots of change is happening."

She continued, "Next time we see Gordon we'll have our baby boy!"