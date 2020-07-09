Chris Evans and Lily James Enjoy Sweet Ice Cream Outing

Fans want the inside scoop on Chris Evans and Lily James.

The 39-year-old actor and the 31-year-old actress were spotted eating ice cream in a London park on Tuesday. According to an eyewitness, the Captain America star and the Cinderella celeb soaked up the sun and joked with each other as they ate their tasty treats.

James wore a gray sweater, pink T-shirt and dark jeans for the outing while Evans opted for a blue and white baseball tee and jeans. He also showed his Boston pride by wearing a Red Sox cap. In addition, both celebrities wore protective face coverings amid the global coronavirus pandemic. Evans' featured a New England Patriots print.

The eyewitness said Evans opened a cab door for James when it was time to leave.

This wasn't the first time the stars had been spotted together this month. The Defending Jacob lead and the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star were also photographed hanging out on July 4. According to an eyewitness, the two spent some time at Mark's Club in Mayfair and then headed back to the Corinthia London hotel.