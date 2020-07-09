Why You'll Want to "Binge the Hell" Out of The Capture

Get ready to "binge the hell" out of The Capture!

The conspiracy crime thriller hits Peacock Wednesday, July 15 and E! News has exclusive scoop straight from stars Callum Turner and Holliday Grainger on why the series will be your next TV obsession.

Callum plays British soldier Shaun Emery, whose name comes to national attention when his conviction for a murder in Afghanistan is overturned due to flawed video evidence. When damning surveillance footage from a night out in London comes to light, detective Rachel Carey (Grainger) is drafted to investigate Shaun's alleged crime and bring about justice. As Emery fights for his freedom (and for the truth), Carey quickly learns that appearances can sometimes be a matter of perspective and things aren't always what they seem.

"I couldn't stop reading the scripts when I first got them and honestly had no idea which way it was gonna go and who was good and who was bad and I wanted to be involved," Turner tells E! News.