Naya RiveraRacial JusticeKanye WestWhere are they now?Wellness

Kate Spade Flash Sale: Save Up to 75% on Bags, Shoes & More

Shop our top picks from the sale.
By Carolin Lehmann Jul 09, 2020 4:01 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShopShop SalesShop Fashion
E-comm: Kate Spade Flash Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Nordstrom Rack has a deal you won't want to miss: an up to 75% off flash sale on Kate Spade's whimsical bags, shoes, clothing, accessories and more.

Shop some of the sale's best deals below to freshen up your summer wardrobe at a bargain. And be quick before it all sells out or the sale ends! Happy shopping!

read
Don't Miss These Deals From Lululemon's Warehouse Sale

Kate Spade New York Metro Crystal Bracelet Watch

This two-tone rose gold watch is feminine and classy. It has tiny crystal markers.

$295
$145
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade New York Jackson Medium Leather Satchel

This simple satchel can be worn crossbody and also comes in a pink hue.

$359
$160
Nordstrom Rack

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Outlander's Claire & Jamie Share Loving Moment in Deleted Scene

2

Becca Kufrin Says It's Not the Year to "Pretend Everything’s Perfect"

3
Breaking

Naya Rivera Is Missing After Son Is Found Alone on a Boat

Kate Spade New York Medium Nylon Tote

This taupe tote with silver-tone hardware fits everything you need to take out and about.

$279
$140
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade New York Grand Street Colorblock Sadie Leather Tote

This dual color leather tote has lots of pockets inside and silver-tone hardware.

$348
$175
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade New York Avaline Polarized Aviator Sunglasses

There are teeny spades on the temples of these aviator sunglasses that are also available in two other hues. This black version won't overpower your face and you can't beat the deal you're getting on it at 67% off.

$180
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade New York Cameron Zip Leather Crossbody Bag

This white and taupe leather crossbody bag is perfect for the gal on the go. It has lots of pockets for cash and cards.

$229
$100
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade New York Grand Street Sadie Leather Tote

This leather tote will fit your whole life and has lots of pockets for organization. It makes for a great work bag.

$348
$175
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade New York Leather Cameron Paper Rose Medium Done Cosmetic Case

This cosmetic bag has a pretty floral print and is perfect for on the go.

$89
$45
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade New York Jackson Medium Tote Bag

This pebbled leather tote bag has a medium size and gold-tone hardware.

$399
$200
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade New York Jackson Small Tab Leather Crossbody Bag

This petite crossbody has a detachable shoulder strap and card slots inside. We love its soft taupe hue, plus it's a whopping 64% off discount.

$199
$71
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade New York Grand Street Hayden Crossbody Bag

This sweet crossbody has gold-tone hardware and adds a feminine touch to any outfit.

$228
$115
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade New York Kingston Drive Vivian Leather Tote

We love the glam chain straps on this leather tote bag. It has a chic tassel, too.

$378
$190
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade New York Daniels Drive Abigail Satchel

This classy medium-size satchel is made of nice pebbled leather.

$448
$225
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade New York Crystal Open Hinged Bangle Bracelet

This gorgeous open-hinged bangle adds a pop of color to your look with its crystals. It's a total compliment magnet.

$88
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Looking for more deals? Check out our best finds from Macy's Black Friday in July sale and these affordable fashion staples from Amazon's The Drop. Plus, if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Outlander's Claire & Jamie Share Loving Moment in Deleted Scene

2

Becca Kufrin Says It's Not the Year to "Pretend Everything’s Perfect"

3
Breaking

Naya Rivera Is Missing After Son Is Found Alone on a Boat

4

Don't Miss These Deals From Lululemon's Warehouse Sale

5

Meghan Markle Seeks to Block Public Naming of 5 Women Who Defended Her

Latest News

Kate Spade Flash Sale: Save Up to 75% on Bags, Shoes & More

The Category Is: Renewals! Legendary Gets Season 2 at HBO Max

Big Sean Shows Support For Missing Naya Rivera's Safe Return

Exclusive

Outlander's Claire & Jamie Share Loving Moment in Deleted Scene

Celebs You Forgot Were On Law & Order: SVU

Meghan Markle Seeks to Block Public Naming of 5 Women Who Defended Her

Kyle Richards' Family Was Devastated Over Paris Hilton Sex Tape Leak