Big Sean Shows Support For Naya Rivera's Safe Return Amid Disappearance

Big Sean is showing his support amid the search for Naya Rivera.

The Glee star was declared missing on Wednesday, July 8, after her 4-year-old son, Josey, was found alone on a boat in the middle of California's Lake Piru. Authorities have confirmed that the lake will be closed on Thursday, July 9, as the search for Rivera continues. The Ventura County Sheriff's department has also shared that dive teams from throughout the region will be "assisting us through mutual aid."

Since news about Rivera emerged overnight, the actress has received an outpouring of prayers from fans, friends and fellow stars around the world, including her ex-fiancé, Big Sean. As fans will recall, the stars split it 2014, six months after announcing their engagement.

Early Thursday, the rapper took to Twitter to "like" a series of tweets about the search for Rivera, including one from Ben Baller that reads, "Prayers out to Naya Rivera. I hope she is ok."