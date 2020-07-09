Meghan Markle Seeks to Block Public Naming of 5 Women Who Defended Her

Meghan Markle has filed an application to stop Associated Newspapers from publicly naming five women who defended the Duchess of Sussex during anonymous interviews with People.

The five women, who People described as Meghan's "close friends," spoke to the magazine in 2019. As one "longtime friend and former co-star" put it, they wanted to "stand up against the global bullying" and "speak the truth" about Meghan. Meghan has maintained that she was "unaware" of these friends' actions and that she was "not involved" in any way.

A source close to the Duchess said these names have already been confidentially provided to a judge and to the Mail on Sunday for its defense in Meghan's ongoing legal battle against the publication and Associated Newspapers, which she's suing on the grounds of copyright infringement, breach of data protection and misuse of private information over the allegation the outlet unlawfully published her private letter to her father Thomas Markle. However, Meghan claimed Associated Newspapers is now threatening to publicly identify the five women.