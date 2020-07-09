Kyle Richards Says Her Family Was "Devastated" After Paris Hilton's Sex Tape Leaked

It's been almost two decades since Paris Hilton's sex tape leaked online. During Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Kyle Richards recalled her family's reaction to her niece's video and how they thought it would "ruin" Hilton's career.

"We were devastated," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said. "It was horrible."

The tape, which also featured Hilton's former boyfriend Rick Salomon, leaked online in 2003. In the 2018 documentary The American Meme, the heiress spoke about how she didn't leave her house for months after the leak.

"I was so embarrassed," she said. "I felt like everyone on the street was laughing at me. I literally could not walk down the street because I felt like every single person had watched it and seen me naked and was talking behind my back. It was like being raped. It felt like I'd lost part of my soul and been talked about in such cruel and mean ways."

Hilton said she "literally wanted to die at some points."

"I was like, 'I just don't want to live' because I thought everything was taken away from me," she continued. "Like, I didn't want to be known as that. I would never be who I could have been."