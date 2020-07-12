Doing Whatever She Wants: Inside Miley Cyrus' New Sober Lifestyle With Love Cody Simpson

It's her party, she can do what she wants. And these days, for Miley Cyrus, that means a solid hike and maybe a green juice?

The pop star, who once sang about "dancing with Molly" and has waxed poetically about her love of pot, surprised everyone last month when she revealed she'd spent the previous half a year as a dedicated teetotaler. Or, as she put it to Variety's Marc Malkin, "sober sober." What began as a means of preserving her voice following a November vocal cord surgery has turned into an entire lifestyle overhaul, the singer relishing in needling mom Tish Cyrus and country legend dad Billy Ray Cyrus, he of the newly launched cannabis line, about their marijuana use.

"One of my favorite interviews is when I say, 'Anyone that smokes weed is a dummy,'" she told Malkin. "That one I love to send to my parents, who are big stoners, every now and then."