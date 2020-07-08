July 2020 Celeb Book Club Picks from Jenna Bush Hager, Oprah Winfrey & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
In the heat of the summer, sometimes all there is to do is melt (ahem, tan) by the pool and read a good book. But not sure which read to pick up next? Some of your favorite celebs, from Jenna Bush Hager to Oprah Winfrey, have recommendations for you.
Hear all about them, plus shop them below. You can also pull up your book with Kindle Unlimited, of course. Happy reading!
Friends and Strangers by J. Courtney Sullivan
"Friends and Strangers by J. Courtney Sullivan is a book about living an authentic, fulfilling life," Jenna Bush Hager shares about her July book club pick on Instagram. "Told through the alternating perspectives of two women, the novel presents two coming-of-age stories—one of a young mother and another of her college-age babysitter. It's a compelling book that takes on modern issues surrounding adulthood, motherhood and class. Friends and Strangers ultimately reveals that happiness comes from authenticity and purpose rather than wealth, success and secrets."
The Dragons, the Giant, the Women by Wayétu Moore
Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss' book club Belletrist picks The Dragons, the Giant, the Women by Wayétu Moore this month. It's Moore's memoir of escaping the First Liberian Civil War to build a life in the U.S.
I'm Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness by Austin Channing Brown
Reese Witherspoon released her book club picks for both June and July back in June in light of the Black Lives Matter protests. She suggests the eye-opening read I'm Still Here by Austin Channing Brown. "The memoir I'm Still Here by Austin Channing Brown is a personal narrative from a Black, Christian woman who takes us through what she experiences every day as a Black person in America," she shared on Instagram. "This June pick is teaching me so much about how we perpetuate racism in our society."
Her second read is The Guest List by Lucy Foley, a murder mystery that takes place at a seaside destination wedding.
The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer
NFL Hall of Famer and Fox Sports analyst Tony Gonzalez has shared his July pick with E!, The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer. "It focuses on transforming your relationship with yourself and the world we experience every day," he told E! "This leveling up is possible through tapping into the innermost reaches of your consciousness and learning how to hold back the repeated negative thoughts that prevent you from feeling free. By doing this, you can learn how to move forward. Singer provides some tools and beautifully written passages that will help you gain better control of your energy and mind through a careful study of the human spirit."
Deacon King Kong by James McBride
Oprah's current book club pick was actually already recommended by Sarah Jessica Parker back in May! It explores the people affected by a shooting, from the victim to the witnesses. "In a moment when our country roils with anger and grief, this book reminds us that when we come together as a community in compassion and empathy, our love triumphs," Oprah shares on Instagram. "In championing this book, we champion all Black authors."
Looking for more book recommendations? Check out 2020's best beach reads as well as these hilarious books if you need a good laugh.