Bodies Of Couple Identified After TikTok Users Discovered Their Remains On Beach

The bodies of two individuals have been identified after they were discovered on June 19, 2020 by a group of teens who recorded the experience on TikTok.

According to the King County Medical Examiner's office, the remains belong to Jessica Lewis, 35, and her boyfriend Austin Wenner, 27. The authorities said the cause of death for Wenner was a gunshot wound to the torso, while Lewis' was "multiple gunshot wounds." The suspected homicide is estimated to have taken place 10 days prior.

The case drew national attention last month because of a TikTok video showing the discovery of several bags, which were later revealed to be containing two dead bodies. In the video, the teen said the app Randonautica brought him and his friends to a "part of the beach" in Seattle, where the suitcases appeared to have been washed ashore.

He shared, "We were joking that maybe the suitcase would have money... as soon as she opened it the smell was overwhelming."