Racial JusticeWhere are they now?Wellness

"Pop, Lock & Drop It" Rapper Huey Laid to Rest After Fatal Shooting

According to social media posts shared by Mickey "Memphitz" Wright, a service for "Pop, Lock & Drop It" rapper Huey was held in Missouri on Tuesday.
By Elyse Dupre Jul 08, 2020 8:01 PMTags
MusicDeathCelebrities
Huey, Rapper Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

Rapper Huey has been laid to rest.

According to social media posts shared by Mickey "Memphitz" Wright, a service for the "Pop, Lock & Drop It" star was held in Missouri on Tuesday. The posts showed images of the funeral program, floral tributes and Huey's casket. In one of the posts, Wright wrote that it was "one of the saddest days ever."

"My eyes are leaking G," he wrote in another post. "We gon be ight tho."

Huey died in late June at the age of 32. According to a release by Sergeant Benjamin Granda of the St. Louis County Police Department, police received a notification at around 10:50 p.m. on June 25 that the victim of a shooting had arrived at a local hospital and had suffered at least one apparent gunshot wound. The victim, who was later identified as Huey (née Lawrence Franks Jr.), was pronounced dead shortly after the arrival.

"He enjoyed life," Huey's first manager Enrico Washington told STLToday.com. "Just happy about life….You're talking about a young man who still had a lot of life to live."

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2020's Fallen Stars

According to the release, a second victim, a 21-year-old man, also arrived at the Ferguson Police Department and was later transported to a local hospital for "treatment of non-life threatening injuries."

Per another police release, "detectives have determined that the suspect(s) drove down the street and opened fire on the group of individuals present in/around the front yard of" a single-family residence in Kinloch, Mo. At this time, there is no viable description of the suspect(s) or the vehicle. 

"Investigators believe as many as ten other individuals were present in and around the crime scene during the occurrence of this incident," part of the release stated.

Related: In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2020

Huey released a number of hits during his lifetime. "Pop, Lock & Drop It" debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2007 and spent 23 weeks on the chart—peaking at number six. The track appeared on his debut album Notebook Paper, which spent five weeks on the Billboard 200 chart and peaked at number 26. He also released Redemption in 2010.

Trending Stories

1

Kanye West Reveals He Had COVID-19 & More: 6 Forbes Bombshells

2

Anthony Anderson Calls Out Kanye West Over 2020 Presidential Run

3

Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at Claim She Lost 50 Lbs. or "Has Cancer"

4

James Charles Speaks Out Amid Tati Westbrook and Shane Dawson Drama

5

Drew Barrymore’s Quarantine Diet and Fitness Routine Revealed

Latest News

Exclusive

The Challenge's Camila Nakagawa Gives Birth to a Baby Boy

Colin Jost Blames Scarlett Johansson for Viral Guitar Moment

Drew Barrymore’s Quarantine Diet and Fitness Routine Revealed

Bodies Of Couple Identified After TikTok Users Discover Their Remains

Harry Potter Star Devon Murray Is Expecting His First Child

You Need These 11 Affordable Fashion Staples From Amazon's The Drop

"Pop, Lock & Drop It" Rapper Huey Laid to Rest After Fatal Shooting