Racial JusticeWhere are they now?Wellness

NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Just Answered All Your Burning Questions About His Nickname

If you ever wondered how Bubba Wallace got his nickname, he’s happy to explain it during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Watch his heartfelt answer now.
By Mike Vulpo Jul 08, 2020 6:47 PMTags
SportsJimmy Kimmel LiveCelebritiesNASCARAnthony Anderson
Related: NASCAR Drivers Stand With Bubba Wallace After Noose Found in Stall

Wondering how Bubba Wallace got his nickname? Trust us, you are not alone. 

During Tuesday's brand-new episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, guest host Anthony Anderson was able to chat with the NASCAR driver.

First things first: Anthony had to ask how Darrell Wallace Jr. became Bubba?

"That's been a popular question as of late," he explained. "My sister gave me that nickname the day I was born. We don't know why. I don't know if she will ever admit why but we thought it was because she couldn't say brother but I think she's too embarrassed to admit that. But ever since the day I was born, I've always been Bubba."

And for old and new sport fans, we want to make it clear that this Bubba is not Bubba Watson from the golf world.

"I get mixed up with [him] all the time and especially as of late as well," he joked during his interview before sharing how he began his career in the sport. "I was racing go-karts at the age of nine when I started and I didn't know what the set path was going to be. I had no dreams or aspirations to be where I'm at today. It just kind of happened."

photos
Sports Nuts: Famous Fans

He continued, "We were growing up and having fun, going through all of the ranks of getting to where I'm at and one thing led to another. One door closed and another one opened up and here we are driving the iconic 43 car for Richard Petty Motorsports so it's an honor to be where I'm at. It's been a heck of a journey."

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Mary Kay Letourneau Dead at 58 After Cancer Battle

2

Kanye West Reveals He Had COVID-19 & More: 6 Forbes Bombshells

3

Lin-Manuel Miranda Reacts to "Valid" Criticism of Hamilton

That journey included an FBI investigation earlier this summer when a noose was found in Bubba's garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway.

While officials declared that Bubba "was not the target of a hate crime," many NASCAR drivers walked alongside the driver and pushed his car to the front of the field in a sign of solidarity.

"That was a powerful moment…that moment there broke me and just totally put me in my feels and it just showed the power and the unity and the love, compassion and understanding that we have for one another," Bubba shared. "Everybody let their guard down or let themselves be a human being and show their human being side and I thought that was pretty powerful to show the world that our sport can come together."

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Mary Kay Letourneau Dead at 58 After Cancer Battle

2

Kanye West Reveals He Had COVID-19 & More: 6 Forbes Bombshells

3

The Sims Game Show Coming to TBS (Seriously!)

4

James Charles Speaks Out Amid Tati Westbrook and Shane Dawson Drama

5

Cassie Randolph Just Shut Down This Rumor About Her Split From Colton

Latest News

Harry Potter Star Devon Murray Is Expecting His First Child

You Need These 11 Affordable Fashion Staples From Amazon's The Drop

"Pop, Lock & Drop It" Rapper Huey Laid to Rest After Fatal Shooting

Great Scott! The MeUndies x Back to the Future Collab Just Dropped!

Zig-A-Zig-Ah! A Look Back at When the Spice Girls Ruled the World

NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Just Answered Your Questions About His Nickname

The Bella Twins Give an Update on Their Mom's Recovery