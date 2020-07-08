TikTok's Bryce Hall Sets the Record Straight on Addison Rae Pregnancy Rumors

Don't believe everything you read online about your favorite TikTok stars.
For the past several days, fans have been wondering where in the world Addison Rae is. After all, it's unusual for the second most-followed TikTok star not to upload any social media videos since the end of June.
In between working out with his bros, fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall was approached by YouTube channel Celebrity Livin to shed some light on his ex-girlfriend.
"No Comment," he told cameras before adding, "She's fine, just know that."
"And let me just clear it up," Bryce continued. "She's not pregnant. I don't know why that's a thing." At the same time, Addison's ex admitted to seeing a headline from Hollywood Fix that read "Bryce confirmed that Addison is pregnant." But according to Bryce, "that never happened."
Rumors aside, Bryce previously set the record straight on where things stand with Addison in an interview earlier this month.
"We're still like really good friends. We never broke, I mean, we never separated for real bad reasons, you know?" Bryce explained to Entertainment Tonight. "Like we were just busy doing our own things."
He continued, "Now with quarantine, [we're] not so busy. Not saying anything but we're really good friends."
And while the TikTok star has previously shared they have been collaborating since November, an official relationship announcement may not be coming for a bit.
"You'll see in the future," he teased.
Until then, Bryce continues building his following that now includes more than 1 million followers on Twitter.
And yes, he's working on his summer body.
"Just tryin to get these gains, you know? We got to break the stigma of TikTokers you know? We're built like chopsticks? We need to get out of that," Bryce joked. "We're not athletic apparently."