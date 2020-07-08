Our Best Finds From the Macy's Black Friday in July Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

In case you just can't wait until November, Macy's is throwing a Black Friday in July sale through the 13th. There are deals on clothing, home, beauty and more that you won't want to miss from Free People to Cuisinart. You can even score an additional 25% off on some items using the coupon code JULY at checkout.

Below, our favorite finds from the blowout.