See Penelope Disick's Sweet Birthday Wishes From Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner & More

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's only daughter Penelope Disick turns 8 today, and her family members are celebrating by sending her the sweetest birthday wishes.

Kris Jenner was among the first to publicly wish little P—the very first Kardashian granddaughter!—a happy birthday, writing in-part, "I can't believe you are 8... how time flies and how amazing it is to go through life with you and your sweet spirit and adorable smile."

"You are the best granddaughter, daughter, sister, cousin and friend... you are always so kind, thoughtful and loving," Kris continued. "I love you so so much my little angel! Have a magical day #HappyBirthdayPenelope #ProudGrandma."