See Penelope Disick's Sweet Birthday Wishes From Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner & More

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's only daughter Penelope Disick turns 8 today, and her family members are celebrating by sending her the sweetest birthday wishes.
Kris Jenner was among the first to publicly wish little P—the very first Kardashian granddaughter!—a happy birthday, writing in-part, "I can't believe you are 8... how time flies and how amazing it is to go through life with you and your sweet spirit and adorable smile."
"You are the best granddaughter, daughter, sister, cousin and friend... you are always so kind, thoughtful and loving," Kris continued. "I love you so so much my little angel! Have a magical day #HappyBirthdayPenelope #ProudGrandma."
The heartwarming words captioned an Instagram post of a series of photos of Penelope, along with various family members like Mary Jo "M.J." Shannon.
Kim Kardashian also took to Instagram, posting an adorable snapshot of Penelope and one of her closest cousins, North West!
"Happy Birthday Penelope!!!!! I love you so much sweet silly girl!" Kim wrote. "I really can't believe you are 8 years old! I couldn't have asked for a better bestie for North!"
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added that Penelope and North "together are so loving" and that they'll "always have each other!"