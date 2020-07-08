Jordana Brewster Files for Divorce From Andrew Form After 13 Years of Marriage

Jordana Brewster has filed for divorce from her husband, Andrew Form.

E! News has confirmed that the Fast & Furious star filed court documents on July 1 to formally end her and Form's 13-year marriage. The 40-year-old actress and the 48-year-old film producer tied the knot in 2007, a few years after meeting on the set of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning. The exes have two kids together.

The former couple welcomed their first child in 2013 via surrogate. At the time, Brewster's rep told E! News that the parents "are excited to announce the birth of their son, Julian Brewster-Form. They welcomed their son via surrogate. The parents are overjoyed."

Brewster and Form welcomed their second child, son Rowan Brewster-Form, via a gestational surrogate in 2016. It was just one month ago that Rowan celebrated his fourth birthday, and received a sweet social media shout-out from his mom.