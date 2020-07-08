David Schwimmer on the Fun of Playing a "Sexist, Pompous, Ignorant" American on Intelligence

It's safe to say David Schwimmer had some fun with his latest role!

On the actor's latest comedy series, Intelligence (premiering on Peacock July 15), Schwimmer plays Jerry Bernstein, an American NSA agent sent to work in Britain's cyber crime-fighting organization Government Communications Headquarters. The workplace comedy follows Bernstein and the inept team of "social misfits" (including co-star and show creator Nick Mohammed) he tries to assume power over.

"We have David's character, a somewhat brash, egotistical maverick, pompous American NSA agent, who's kind of coming in to work alongside the team," Mohammed told E! News exclusively. "He effectively disrupts the dynamic and the way they work."

Schwimmer says playing such an unlikable character was part of the fun.