Bachelor's Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett Reunite for "Date Night"

It's a Bachelor reunion!
Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett hung out in Los Angeles on Tuesday and posted photos from their girls' night on Instagram.
"Date night! Guess who I'm with?" Sluss said in a video before Prewett appeared in the footage.
The season 24 stars enjoyed a takeout picnic overlooking the water and kept the good times rolling with a "baking night." They whipped up a number of tasty treats, including cookies, cinnamon bread and Twix bars.
"[Night] time cuddles and cookies…and more desserts to come," Sluss wrote on Instagram.
The model from Tennessee called their evening a "special night" and several other franchise members were happy to see the reality TV celebs are pals.
"You two are…beyond adorable!" Ali Manno (a.k.a. Ali Fedotowsky) wrote in the comments section of one of the posts. "So glad you two are friends!"
"Name a better duo," Tammy Ly added. "I'll wait."
As fans will recall, both Sluss and Prewett appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor. Before the fantasy suite dates, the foster parent recruiter from Alabama told the pilot it would be difficult for her to move forward in their relationship if he were to sleep with the other women. Weber later told Prewett he had been intimate, and she left the show.
The season ended with Weber proposing to Sluss; however, the two called off their engagement after Weber confessed he couldn't give her his whole heart. Sluss claimed Weber downplayed his feelings for Prewett and that he wanted to find closure with Hannah Brown, whom he pursued on season 15 of The Bachelorette.
Fans later thought Prewett and Weber would give their relationship another shot after the two reunited on After the Final Rose. However, they ended up announcing the decision to go their separate ways days later. He is now dating Kelley Flanagan, who also appeared on his season.
During a March interview on The Viall Files, Sluss said Prewett reached out to her after the breakup and that they planned to get together the next time Prewett was in town.
"We were really good friends on the show," Sluss said, "really good friends actually."
They then had a virtual reunion in April during an Instagram Live chat.
See? No bad blood here.