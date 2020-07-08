Mary Kay Letourneau Dead at 58 After Cancer Battle

Mary Kay Letourneau has died at the age of 58.

The controversial public figure, who garnered worldwide infamy in the late '90s for her relationship with her then 13-year-old student, died of stage 4 cancer. Letourneau's attorney confirmed news of her passing to NBC.

Letourneau was 34-years-old when she and Vili Fualaau, a sixth grader at the time, began their sexual relationship. She was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for child rape in connection with their relationship.

Letourneau and Vili welcomed two daughters, Georgia and Audrey, together and wed in 2005 following her release. They filed for legal separation in 2017.