Former Miss Colombia Daniella Alvarez Dances Again After Recently Having Her Leg Amputated

Daniella Alvarez is dancing like everybody is watching.

On Monday, the former Miss Colombia took to Instagram to share a video of herself dancing—which marks her first time since having to get her leg amputated three weeks ago.

In the one-minute clip, the 32-year-old pageant queen can be seen dancing with her "favorite partner," who also happens to be her brother Ricki Alvarez.

The two partnered up and danced to Elvis Crespo's "Besos de Coral." The siblings had huge smiles on their faces throughout, as they sashayed and twirled to the hit tune in a living room. At one point, Ricki dipped his sister, who kept shimming her shoulders and moving along to the beat.

"Putting swing to life with my favorite partner @rickialvarezv. No matter the difficulties," Daniella captioned her Instagram post. "We must be resilient in life!"

Her brother responded to her heartwarming message, "My favorite partner forever!"