Work(out) From Home: Candace Cameron Bure's Trainer Will Inspire You to Move Your Body ASAP

"You get a little spoiled when you have a trainer."

Understatement of 2020 when it comes to working out, right? That's what Kira Stokes, the celebrity trainer who works with celebrity clients such as Candace Cameron Bure, Shay Mitchell and Ashley Graham told us when it comes to working out at home since the Coronavirus pandemic hit.

Fortunately, many celebrity trainers have pivoted to online workouts, including Stokes, who has her own fitness app that offers a free 7-day trial.

Stokes has been honing her unique method for decades, focusing on the mind and body connection and emphasizing transitions between movements.

"I'm very proud of being 45. It's a testament to the method to be able to remain healthy and strong," Stokes told E!. "I really started training clients when I was a sophomore at Boston College. Knowing at that time too that it was my calling, that I would call my roommates into the common area before we go out at night, I'd be like we're going to need to tighten those buns before the bar. I was that girl as annoying as that is in college. I was like, if we're going to drink it we're going to earn it."