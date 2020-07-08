Chrissy Teigen Breaks Down Her Skincare Regimen

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you want a glow like Chrissy Teigen's, well, now you can buy that. The model and author has shared her skincare routine on Instagram, saying "I will admit I am def proud of my skin lately and feeling myself!" We're feeling her look too, and trying out the products she recommends stat.
To make things easy, we've highlighted them below for you. Happy shopping!
Bioré Nose + Face Deep Cleansing Pore Strips
Teigen says she uses a "steady stream" of these classic and affordable pore strips on her nose and chin to eradicate blackheads.
iS Clinical Cleansing Complex
"The IS clinical cleanser and the lotion is the only thing I use consistently and they've always been so good to me," Teigen raves.
iS Clinical Reparative Moisture Emulsion
This special moisturizer has pharmaceutical-grade botanicals, peptides and antioxidants to help reduce fine lines and wrinkles.
Control Corrective Oil-Free Sunscreen SPF 30
Teigan knows that SPF is essential and opts for this oil-free sunscreen that doubles as a facial moisturizer.
Crème de la Mer Moisturizer
This cult-classic moisturizer may be a splurge, but is much-loved for its healing nature. Teigan approves.
La Mer The Concentrate
"$$, I know I know but I gotta be honest," Teigen confesses of her love of La Mer products. She also uses this calming serum.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel
"So important for on and around my nose and chin," she raves about these peel pads. "You'll notice a HUGE difference!!"
