Kylie Jenner Slams Claim She Refused to Promote a Black-Owned Brand on Instagram

Kylie Jenner is clearing things up.

The 22-year-old took to Twitter on Tuesday after being accused of "refusing" to tag the fashion brand—a Black-owned business, Loud Brand Studios—responsible for a dress she wore in recently uploaded Instagram photos.

The specific tweet in which Kylie responded to read, "Kylie Jenner is refusing to tag the designer of the dress she just posted, which is a black owned brand, and now limiting her comments. @LoudBrndStudios is the designer!"

According to the Kylie Cosmetics owner, the allegation is "just a reach."

"why would i ever REFUSE to tag a brand and block comments. this is completely false," Kylie tweeted. "i think this brand is amazing and i wanted to show support and will continue to do so. everyone go check out @LoudBrndStudios."

After denying the accusation, Kylie added the tag to her Instagram post, which she then posted to her Instagram Story to further promote the brand.