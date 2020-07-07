Bring the Boho Beach Vibes Indoors This Summer With These Coastal Decor Accents

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
You know that fully at peace feeling that comes over you when your strolling down the beach? Well you can take that mood home with you by turning your house into a coastal oasis.
Below, the boho coastal décor we're eyeing, from artwork to throw pillows from Amazon, Urban Outfitters and more. You can set it out in time for summer, or keep the beachy feel year round with these finds.
Rivet Global Textured 100% Cotton Throw Blanket With Large Tassels
Blue and white are the classic colors of the sea. This stunning cotton throw with jumbo tassels is perfect to cuddle up under.
Zuo Libre Planter
The beach theme doesn't have to be too literal. This sandy gray ceramic planter is an excellent calming addition to your space with its boho pattern.
Saltspring Duvet Cover
This calming cotton and linen, blue and white duvet cover has teeny palm trees all over it. We're obsessed with its cute tassels.
eBoot Two-Pack Plant Hanger Flower Pot
These boho jute plant hangers bring the outdoors in and have a sandy, beachy charm. In them, your coastal plants will be hangin' in style.
Isora Pillow Cover in Coastal Blue
A throw pillow cover or a piece of art? The texture on these pillow covers is to die for, between the linen, embroidered raffia and tassels. They're available in light blue, dark blue and green.
Le Cadeaux Moroccan Blue Melamine Salad Plates Set of Four
These blue and white Moroccan salad plates will shine when set out on your dining table.
Ingrid Beddoes Beach Love Art Print
If you do want to get literal, hang up a beachscape. Pick from a number of frames and sizes for this wanderlust-inducing Ingrid Beddoes print.
Safavieh Home Collection Shenandoah White Chair and Ottoman
An accent chair in an ocean blue is sure to make a splash. This one was inspired by fun midcentury modern rattan chair swings.
Capiz Shell Framed Wall Art
Add a touch of subdued glam with this capiz-shell framed wall art. Its gray-wash pine wood frame is reminiscent of driftwood.
Sorbus Hammock Chair Macrame Swing
Bring in a playful outdoor feel with a macrame swing. It can be hung both indoors and out.
Safavieh Wade Light Oak Teak Wood Arm Chair
The light wood and leather webbing on this chair is perfect for any coastal space. It's made of solid teak wood and birchwood.
Bloomingville Textured Grey Cotton Pillow
This textured cotton pillow has a boho fringe and casual feel. You can't go wrong with placing one in your living room.
DII Coastal Herringbone Stripe Woven Throw
This blue and white cotton throw with tassels is an affordable addition that packs a big punch when it comes to adding a coastal feel.
