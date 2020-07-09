Cannonball Sneak Peek: Watch Oprah's Former Security Guard Take on the Mega-Slide!

This contestant is ready to make a splash.

In this exclusive clip from USA Network's all-new competition series Cannonball, premiering Thursday, Jul 9 at 8 p.m., competitor Tim Willy declares he's "ready to win" the show's $10,000 cash prize. And the private security guard is clearly feeling confident as he calls himself "the chosen one."

Not to mention, he has no qualms name dropping his Oprah Winfrey connection!

"My name is Timothy Williams, everybody calls me Tim Willy for short though," Tim boasts in his introduction. "I'm a private security guard for the rich and famous. I'm not gonna say no names, but uh, Oprah! My bad."

Unsurprisingly, co-host and WWE superstar Mike "The Miz" Mizanin isn't sold on Tim's Oprah claim.

"We don't know if it's the Oprah," Mike notes to co-host Rocsi Diaz.

In response, Rocsi inquires, "I mean, what other Oprah is there?"

A skeptical Mike defends "there could be many Oprahs out there" as it could be a "very popular name." Like Rocsi, we're not entirely buying this defense.