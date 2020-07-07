Rob Kardashian Flashes a Big Smile With Friends at a Fourth of July Party After Social Media Comeback

Related : Rob Kardashian Stuns Fans in New Pics

The comeback continues!

After making a return to social media a little over a week ago, Rob Kardashian took to Instagram again on Tuesday to share a photobooth snapshot of himself and friends at a Fourth of July celebration.

In the photo, the 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star can be seen smiling ear-to-ear alongside Australian model and singer Parnia Porsche, Tristan Thompson's friend Savas Oguz and another pal, as they all flash their middle fingers at the camera.

Rob topped off the Instagram post with the caption, "8701 (usher voice)."

Fans are surely grateful that Rob has resurfaced on social media, especially since he hasn't made many public appearances in recent years. He's particularly private when it comes to his daughter, Dream Kardashian, though earlier this week, he shared a rare photo of the adorable three-and-a-half-year-old.

Rob also appears on his sisters' social media from time to time. In fact, shortly after he posted the picture with his friends on Tuesday, Khloe Kardashian made a post of her own with another photo from the holiday party.