Racial JusticeWhere are they now?Nick CorderoKhloe & Tristan

Golf Pro Sean Fredrickson and His Three Kids Die in Plane Crash

Sean Fredrickson, son Hayden Fredrickson and stepchildren Sofia and Quinn Olsen were among those killed in a plane crash over Lake Coeur d’Alene in Idaho.
By McKenna Aiello Jul 07, 2020 8:00 PMTags
DeathCelebritiesTragedy
Sean Fredrickson, FamilyFacebook

Golf pro Sean Fredrickson and his three children were among those killed in a plane crash over Lake Coeur d'Alene in Idaho on Sunday, July 5. 

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office has said that the tragic accident occurred when two planes collided and crashed into the water. According to authorities, eight people were aboard the planes and there are no known survivors. Fredickson, 48, his 16-year-old son Hayden Fredrickson and stepchildren Sofia, 15, and Quinn Olsen, 11, were confirmed by the golfer's wife as four of the victims. 

April Fredrickson spoke to local Fox affiliate KPTV about her unimaginable loss. 

"My family died while they were on an adventure," she shared. "Everyone was so excited to be on that plane... I think that, at the end of the day, they died doing what they loved which was, you know, being together."

"My daughter was 15 and she loved life, she literally loved life," April told the news station. "My little guy was Quinn. He was 11 and he was my best friend. He was just always in tune with what I needed."

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2020's Fallen Stars

Fredrickson, who worked as the head golf professional at Oswego Lake Country Club in Oregon and also served as the president of the Pacific Northwest PGA Section, was remembered by colleagues and loved ones as a dedicated father and lifelong champion of the sport of golf. 

"Sean was an incredible father, husband, PGA Professional, mentor, and leader," the PGA said in a statement. "There are never words to communicate the pain of such a loss. Whether through prayer or quiet reflection, please hold Sean and his family in your hearts... As you remember Sean, reflect on the enthusiasm, the integrity, the passion and the love we saw in him every day. We will miss you, our friend."

Trending Stories

1

Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at Claim She Lost 50 Lbs. or "Has Cancer"

2

Golf Pro Sean Fredrickson and His Three Kids Die in Plane Crash

3

Cassie Randolph Just Shut Down This Rumor About Her Split From Colton

Related: In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2020

At about 2:20 p.m. on the afternoon of July 5, the U.S. Coast Guard and multiple units responded to reports of the collision. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Sonar Team later located the plane wreckage at 127 feet below the water. 

Authorities have not officially released the identities of the victims. 

The crash is currently under investigation by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Trending Stories

1

Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at Claim She Lost 50 Lbs. or "Has Cancer"

2

Golf Pro Sean Fredrickson and His Three Kids Die in Plane Crash

3

Breaking Down the Drama Between TikTok's Charli D'Amelio, Chase Hudson

4

Rob Kardashian Is "Back Baby"! Why He's Suddenly Living His Best Life

5

Cassie Randolph Just Shut Down This Rumor About Her Split From Colton

Latest News

Usain Bolt Deserves a Medal After Revealing His Baby Girl's Name

Jersey Shore Stars Respond to Criticism for Not Wearing Masks

Rob Kardashian is All Smiles With Friends After Social Media Comeback

Golf Pro Sean Fredrickson and His Three Kids Die in Plane Crash

Thandie Newton Recalls Her Experience Working With Tom Cruise

OMG, Olay Overnight Masks and Serum Sticks Are 50% Off!

20 Surprising Secrets About Scary Movie