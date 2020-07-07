Racial JusticeWhere are they now?Nick CorderoKhloe & Tristan

Josh Brolin and Wife Kathryn Are Expecting Baby No. 2

Josh Brolin and his wife, Kathryn Brolin, have announced that they're expecting a second child together. See the sweet announcement post.
Baby on board!

Josh Brolin and wife Kathryn Brolin are expecting their second child together, the couple has announced. Kathryn shared the exciting baby news on social media on Tuesday, writing, "The Brolin's are a growin' !! Our little December babe is on the way...."

Alongside the announcement, Kathryn posted an adorable photo with her and Josh's daughter, Westlyn Reign. The sweet snap appears to have been taken by the Avengers actor. Josh and Kathryn welcomed daughter Westlyn, their first child together, in November 2018. In their announcement posts, the parents also revealed their cute nickname for their baby girl.

"Mama Kathryn was stellar during this miracle birth and Bean is a flawless gem through and through," Josh wrote to fans on social media at the time. "We are blessed to the core and appreciate so much the love and support during this pregnancy from ALL who have partaken in our journey, directly and/or indirectly."

Kathryn also shared a video of their baby girl at the time, writing, "Our family's newest (and tiniest) member. Nothing compares to this... nothing. My heart is totally different forever. @joshbrolin thanks for this little life of ours."

Josh, 52, also shares two adult children with his first wife. Alice Adair. The actor was also previously married to Diane Lane, though the duo finalized their divorce in 2013.

