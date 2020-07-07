Matthew A. Cherry's Hair Love Getting TV Series Treatment as Young Love for HBO Max

Matthew A. Cherry predicted his Oscar win, but did he see this coming? Hair Love is becoming an animated series, Young Love, on HBO Max.

The new streamer announced Cherry, who created the series, will also serve as showrunner with Carl Jones on the 12-episode series based on the characters in the Oscar-winning short film. Monica A. Young, David Steward II and Carl Reed are also executive producers on the series.

"I am beyond excited to continue telling the story of Stephen, Angela and Zuri and further explore the family dynamics of a young Black millennial family we established in our short film Hair Love as an animated series," Cherry said in a statement. "Couldn't ask for better partners in Sony Pictures Animation and HBO Max in helping us get Young Love out to the world."