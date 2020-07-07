Racial JusticeWhere are they now?Nick CorderoKhloe & Tristan

Disappointment Was All Around on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

As many of the Americans made their way overseas, they were shocked not to have their creature comforts on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.
Oh, Jihoon. What are they going to do with you?

On 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Deavan, the two kids and her mom made their way to the new apartment Jihoon secured for them to call home. "It looks like the ghetto of Korea," Deavan said in a confessional. There was no living room, just two bedrooms, a kitchen and a bathroom. It didn't go very well.

Deavan's mom said she was really disappointed with her son-in-law, that the apartment wasn't a place for a family. The pressure seemed to be getting to Jihoon. "I'm going to go insane," he said. He acknowledged he let everyone down and said he was prepared to pay for everything from this point forward…but still has no money. Deavan said if he was honest with her, she wouldn't have come. So, she planned to go home with her mom.

"I'm the f—king biggest idiot in the world," Jihoon said.

Kenneth and Armando
Kenneth made his drive from Florida to Mexico with his 15-year-old dog. Meanwhile, Armando had a number of conversations about his big move with Hannah. His young daughter said she was excited to move in with Kenny, which was encouraging for Armando to hear. "I'm very happy that I'm going to have two dads," Hannah said. Armando's father didn't come say goodbye, which left Armando wondering where he was in terms of accepting him for who he is, living his truth.

Tim and Melyza
As Tim prepared for his move to Colombia, his mom voiced her concerns about the relationship. Will Melyza be able to trust him after he cheated? Can they move on from his mistake? His mom isn't so sure.

Ariela and Biniyam
It's been months since Ariela last saw Biniyam. He said he was excited, she said she was having mixed emotions and nervous about getting reacquainted before the baby arrived. And that's their baby, not Biniyam, whose nickname is Baby. Since they lost saw each other, he got a haircut and she said looked skinny. "It's like I'm looking at a stranger," she said. Once reunited, she seemed to settle on the mixed emotions…and then he showed her the apartment he got her in Ethiopia. "It's terrible," she said. This caused him to say he felt disappointed in himself.

Jenny and Sumit
Jenny had her first night in India with Sumit, again, and now it's time to get down to business: Where are his divorce papers? This is Jenny's third time in India for Sumit and he needs to show her he's taken the steps necessary so they can be together. Only problem? He doesn't have the papers. He said he'll take her to the courts to show her how hard it is to get the proper paperwork. If he's lying, again, she said this would be it. She would have to leave the relationship.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on TLC.

