Remy Ma Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Papoose

There's a baby on the way for Remy Ma and Papoose!

During an appearance on Fox Soul's Out Loud With Claudia Jordan, Papoose confirmed the rapper is pregnant with the couple's second child.

"I love being with my family," Papoose shared while reflecting on life at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. "I get to spend so much time with my amazing wife and my amazing daughter. I'm just making the best out of it, and we're moving forward. Some good things are coming out of this. We're going to have a new child real soon."

Claudia Jordan chimed in, "A lot of quarantine babies are probably going to be born," to which Papoose responded with a laugh and smile.