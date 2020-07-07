5 Things We Learned From Demi Lovato's Most Candid Interview in Quarantine

It's okay to give your heart a break in quarantine.

While fans know by now that Demi Lovato has been spending more time with boyfriend Max Enrich, the music superstar has partially been using the Coroanvirus pandemic to also focus on herself.

In a new profile with Bustle, Demi sat down with the publication to discuss how far she's come from her teenage years in the spotlight.

At the same time, she also gave fans a glimpse into her positive mindset today. After all, what's wrong with being confident?

"I used to have people watching me the night before a photo shoot to make sure that I didn't binge or eat and be swollen the next day. It's just a totally different world now," she shared with Bustle. "I don't prepare for photo shoots, even. I can eat Subway for breakfast."

We compiled some of Demi's most personal confessions in her latest interview. Take a look at what she had to say below.