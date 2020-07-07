RHOBH Sneak Peek: Watch Denise Richards Offer Up a Stern Warning to Lisa Rinna

Related : Denise Richards Explains Planning Her Wedding in Just 48 Hours

Denise Richards is putting her foot down.

In this exclusive clip from Wednesday's all-new The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the 49-year-old actress tells Lisa Rinna how she really feels following their disastrous trip to Santa Barbara, Calif. As fans of the show surely recall, Denise found herself at odds with her fellow Housewives after they struggled to comprehend her anti-sex talk stance.

"Well, this group tends to hold onto things," Lisa reminds Denise.

Not accepting this excuse, the Wild Things actress warns: "Well, move onto something else, because I'm not the one to do that with."

Meanwhile, back at BBQ, Kyle Richards sounds off on Denise and husband Aaron Phypers' behavior.

"She was feeling weird, brought him, gave him the heads up about Santa Barbara and he was ready to pounce like a f--king leopard on a rock," the RHOBH OG declares. "And he can go f--k off!"