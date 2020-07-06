Kevin Hart Shares How "Lucky" He Feels To Be Alive On His 41st Birthday

Related : Kevin Hart Hosts as Celeb Couples Battle It Out on "Celebrity Game Face"

Kevin Hart is appreciating his birthday a little bit more this year.

Today, the comedian shared a picture of himself to mark his 41st birthday, smiling as he soaked up the rays on a boat.

"So blessed & so thankful to see the age 41, the actor shared in his caption. "I'm lucky to be alive. There will never be another day that just goes by in my life that's not treated with the highest level of respect and appreciation."

Of course, the Night School performer was likely referencing his terrifying car accident back in September of last year, where he suffered "major" injuries to his spine that required back surgery and a long road of physical therapy to get back to normal.

In May of this year, Hart visited Joe Rogan's popular podcast The Joe Rogan Experience to share his recovery journey and how he viewed his comeback similar to the titular character from the Rocky Balboa films.